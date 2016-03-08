Ribery ‘happy’ at new club Fiorentina
14 October at 12:20Italian Serie A club Fiorentina’s newly-signed veteran winger Franck Ribery has revealed that he is happy at his new club.
The former French international joined the club as a free-agent in the summer transfer window after spending 12 years in the German Bundesliga.
While talking to Corriere della Sera as cited by Calciomercato.com, Ribery revealed that he is loving his life in Florence.
“I'm here and I'm happy," said Ribery. “When I agreed to come to Florence, I didn’t know that it would turn out to be a love at first sight but it did. The evening of my presentation was special and I will always carry it with me.”
When asked whether it was his wife’s decision to join Fiorentina, the 36-year-old responded by saying: "Not exactly. I had contacts in England and also in Italy. But in the meeting with Fiorentina’s representatives, I felt the connection. Speaking with Pradè and Barone, even with coach Montella, I felt warmth and confidence in me. And then Wahiba also said: We should go to Florence.”
When asked about his time in the Italian Serie A, Ribery said that it is a tough league with a lot of competition and also expressed his opinion about which two teams are the best in the league.
“Serie A is a tough league,” he said. “It is known throughout the world. For me, Juventus and Inter are the strongest teams in the league. I also like Roma, Lazio and Napoli has grown with time.”
Talking about the Fiorentina fans, Ribery revealed that they remind him of French Ligue 1 outfit Marseille’s fan base.
“Florence reminds me of Marseille,” he said. “The mentality of the fans is the same, they are warm and passionate. The people here live for football and push me to give the soul for the team. We are nothing without them.”
The former Galatasaray winger has represented La Viola in six league matches till now, where he has scored two goals for his new club.
