Ribery: 'I suffered a lot, but I never cried in a corner..'
22 September at 16:55Fiorentina star Franck Ribery has revealed that he did suffer a lot in his youth days but he was never the one to cry in a corner about it.
Ribery joined Fiorentina on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Bayern Munich ran out.
In an interview that the Frenchman gave to Canal Plus, he talked about his issues as a child.
He said: " I never cried in a corner even though I suffered a lot . It was not easy to be a child and have a scari n my face. And yet it was that scar that gave me the strength to move forward. It shaped my character.
"The way others look at you, the comments they make. My family suffered a lot for this, like me, too, people looked at me, said my scar was hideous. They all stared at me.
"Only after a long time did I learn to live with the scar and find strength from people's eyes. But that scar is part of me, people have to accept me as they are."
La Viola face Atalanta away from home as they go hunting for their first win of the season following a goalless draw against Juventus last weekend.
