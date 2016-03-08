Ribery reveals his target with Fiorentina

ribery, fiorentina, 2019/20, maglia, conferenza
22 August at 19:15
French winger Franck Ribery has joined Serie A side Fiorentina from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Speaking to the press upon his announcement, Ribery said the following:

"Why Fiorentina? ​We have had a very long negotiation, but I am very happy to be here in Florence. I saw great motivation and great confidence in me from the management, and that is why I am here. Naturally, my wife also helped in the choice, because my family is very important.

"My goals with Fiorentina? ​I am very motivated, I always want to play. I have a 2-year contract and I want to be decisive and help the young players. I want to give something new to this company, I want to bring Fiorentina into the top 3 of the rankings.

"​Fans helped make decision? Of course, yesterday's reception was fantastic. It reminds me of Marseille, people live here for football. I want to give my best for the fans, I will fight for this shirt.

"Chiesa? ​I know he is a very strong and fast player, I like being with young people and helping them. My mentality has always been this, I want to be with Chiesa as much as possible, talk to him when he needs it and he will have difficult moments. I will be close to him, he is the future."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.