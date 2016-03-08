Ribery reveals his target with Fiorentina

French winger Franck Ribery has joined Serie A side Fiorentina from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Speaking to the press upon his announcement, Ribery said the following:



"Why Fiorentina? ​We have had a very long negotiation, but I am very happy to be here in Florence. I saw great motivation and great confidence in me from the management, and that is why I am here. Naturally, my wife also helped in the choice, because my family is very important.



"My goals with Fiorentina? ​I am very motivated, I always want to play. I have a 2-year contract and I want to be decisive and help the young players. I want to give something new to this company, I want to bring Fiorentina into the top 3 of the rankings.



"​Fans helped make decision? Of course, yesterday's reception was fantastic. It reminds me of Marseille, people live here for football. I want to give my best for the fans, I will fight for this shirt.



"Chiesa? ​I know he is a very strong and fast player, I like being with young people and helping them. My mentality has always been this, I want to be with Chiesa as much as possible, talk to him when he needs it and he will have difficult moments. I will be close to him, he is the future."

