Ribery: 'Sorry for Milan; playing at San Siro is always special'

29 September at 23:45
Franck Ribery has spoken to Sky Sport after Fiorentina's 3-1 victory at San Siro this evening, saying:

'​I'm happy, playing at the San Siro is always special: it is a big stadium, full of fans. Sorry for Milan, it's a bit of a difficult moment for them but it was important for us and we had a good game.

'​Yes, I'm old. I'm not young. But I like playing football. Football is my life, I want to help Fiorentina, I have a two-year contract here and I'm happy.

'​Chiesa? Federico is a good player, I always talk to him and he always listens to me. It is important for him to always play like today.'

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.