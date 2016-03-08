Ribery: 'Sorry for Milan; playing at San Siro is always special'

Franck Ribery has spoken to Sky Sport after Fiorentina's 3-1 victory at San Siro this evening, saying:



'​I'm happy, playing at the San Siro is always special: it is a big stadium, full of fans. Sorry for Milan, it's a bit of a difficult moment for them but it was important for us and we had a good game.



'​Yes, I'm old. I'm not young. But I like playing football. Football is my life, I want to help Fiorentina, I have a two-year contract here and I'm happy.



'​Chiesa? Federico is a good player, I always talk to him and he always listens to me. It is important for him to always play like today.'