Ricardo Rodriguez: 'Gattuso's presence is good for everyone'
27 October at 19:50AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that the presence of rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso is good for everyone at the club.
The San Siro based have slumped to 12th in the Serie A this season, but have a game in hand. Their recent defeat to Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League has brought the position of Rino Gattuso under a lot of threat and the next two games could be vital in deciding his future at the club.
Ricardo Rodriguez was recently talking to Milan TV about Gattuso and said that Gattuso's presence is good for everyone at the club.
He said: "It is important that we want to do what we do in training and what the coach asks. We always want to win.
"Winning the next games we would still be high, so they are difficult games but where you can win. The relationship with the manager is good for everyone, because he is a good man. When we lose we are sick. Sampdoria wants to win, they are ahead of us, if they win they advance further.
"It's a difficult game but if we do things well we can win. We must do more because this is what we want ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
(Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments