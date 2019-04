AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez spoke with Milan TV ahead of Parma-AC Milan ( FOLLOW THE GAME LIVE ). "We need to win this game, it's going to be hard but we've worked well this week and we can do interesting things. Parma are very solid at home, it's going to be a complicated game but we can only win. It's not simple, it's a very hot day today, we'll need to drink a lot of water".