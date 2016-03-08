AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez has claimed that the rossoneri deserved their win against Roma yesterday.Milan claimed a thrilling win over the giallorossi yesterday at the San Siro as after Frank Kessie had opened the scoring for Gattuso's men, Roma had drawn level through Federico Fazio in the second half. Patrick Cutrone found the back of the net in the 95th minute to hand the rossoneri their first win of the season.Ricardo Rodriguez, who did start at left-back, claimed that they deserved the win against Eusebio di Francesco's men. He told Sky Sports: "It was an important victory, we are happy, we worked a lot and I think we deserved this success."We just had to work more against Napoli and also had a good game at that time. Now we have to go on without giving up and then we can see what we can do ".Milan's next game sees them visit Cagliari after the international break.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)