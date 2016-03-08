Riccardo Saponara set to join Sampdoria from Fiorentina; the details
17 August at 19:55According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, negotiations for a deal to take Riccardo Saponara to Sampdoria from Fiorentina have accelerated.
The formula of the deal would be a loan with a €9 million option to buy, should Sampdoria want to make the move permanent. Sapponara signed for Fiorentian from Empoli in 2017 but struggled to make just 18 appearances for the Viola in the 17/18 Serie A season.
