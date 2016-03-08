Ricci praises Ronaldo’s impact in expanding Juve brand globally

Italian Serie A giants Juventus Chief Revenue Officer Giorgio Ricci had admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at the club has played an important role in expanding club’s brand globally.



Ricci was quoted by Tuttosport as saying: “The effect can still be seen, even with the new jersey. Obviously, with his arrival, the bar has risen and we're doing well.”



He continued by saying: “Even with the products of the new line, Ronaldo has raised the level in all directions, on the field and off it, projecting us into a more global dimension. It is allowing us to reach a more global audience than the one we could access before. His arrival has allowed us to reach a wider audience."

