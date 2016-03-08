Richarlison responds to Liverpool and AC Milan rumors
05 April at 21:15Everton star Richarlison has responded to rumors linking them with a move to AC Milan and Liverpool.
The Brazilian has impressed for Everton, since having joined the Toffees from Watford. Recently, he has drawn big links with moves to both Milan and Liverpool, with reports strongly stating that he can move.
I'm happy pic.twitter.com/SwQah02hLT— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) April 4, 2019
But the Brazilian has silenced reports a move in a Twitter post. The post read: 'I'm happy'.
