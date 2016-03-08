Richarlison responds to Liverpool and AC Milan rumors

05 April at 21:15
Everton star Richarlison has responded to rumors linking them with a move to AC Milan and Liverpool.

The Brazilian has impressed for Everton, since having joined the Toffees from Watford. Recently, he has drawn big links with moves to both Milan and Liverpool, with reports strongly stating that he can move.

 
But the Brazilian has silenced reports a move in a Twitter post. The post read: 'I'm happy'.

