Richarlison warns AC Milan as he lifts lid on Barcelona, Man Utd speculations

The Brazilian star of Everton, Richarlison, has admitted that he is flattered by the interest shown for him by both Manchester United and FC Barcelona. However, the 22-year old is not looking to leave England and according to several sources , contacts with United have intensified for the future.Despite these reports, the player himself has now denied wanting to leave Goodison Park in favour of Manchester United or Barcelona: "It is a nice feeling when you receive praise for your good work, but I'm not thinking about a transfer at this time. I'm happy at Everton," he said.Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have also shown interest in the Brazilian, although the latter most likely won't present a serious offer due to concerns about the Financial Fair Play, as well as Leonardo's departure. However, a move from Everton for the striker definitely shouldn't be ruled out, not even this summer. ​