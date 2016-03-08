Right to sell Lukaku, Sanchez: Solskjaer
20 September at 16:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is convinced that he made the right choice by letting strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave the club.
The striking duo joined the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recently concluded transfer window and that too in a situation where the Red Devils could not sign their replacements.
When asked whether it was the right decision to let go two players without having their replacements, Solskjaer explained why he made the call.
“Yes it was the right decision,” he said as per Corriere dello Sport while talking to the media ahead of the team’s league fixture against West Ham on Sunday. “We let them [Lukaku and Sanchez] leave just to give more space to the products of our academy.”
Lukaku joined the Milan-based club on the English transfer deadline day for a club-record fee of €75 million.
The Belgium international has hit the ground running instantly for his new club as he has already scored two goals in three league appearances.
On the other hand, Sanchez ended his horrid spell with the Red Devils as he moved to the San Siro on a season-long loan deal with no option to make the deal permanent.
