Riise reveals his best moments at Roma
28 March at 21:15Former Roma left-back John Arne Riise has spoken about his time with the Giallorossi, revealing more about his best moments at the club and providing an interesting comparison with Roma's Kolarov.
"Best moment? There are two: the first was playing with Totti. The second is the winning goal against Juventus. Rome in my heart? Certainly. I miss the city, the team, the fans and above all playing at the Stadio Olimpico.
"Kolarov? Usually the question is who kicks the hardest between me and him. I think it is me. I have a more powerful shot, maybe he is more precise on free kicks."
