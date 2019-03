Riise reveals his best moments at Roma

Former Roma left-back John Arne Riise has spoken about his time with the Giallorossi, revealing more about his best moments at the club and providing an interesting comparison with Roma's Kolarov."​Best moment? There are two: the first was playing with Totti. The second is the winning goal against Juventus. Rome in my heart? Certainly. I miss the city, the team, the fans and above all playing at the Stadio Olimpico."Kolarov? Usually the question is who kicks the hardest between me and him. I think it is me. I have a more powerful shot, maybe he is more precise on free kicks."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.