Rino Gattuso: 'It was an embarrassing performance'
25 October at 22:55AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has labelled the rossoneri's 2-1 loss at the hands of Real Betis as an 'embarrassing performance' and described it to be 'very bad'.
The rossoneri conceded at the half hour through Antonio Sanabria and later conceded a second through Giovani Lo Celso. Patrick Cutrone did pull one back late in the game, but it was only a consolation, as Samu Castillejo was sent off in stoppage time.
Gattuso was recently talking to Sky Sports in the post-game press conference and he said that the performance against Betis was embarrassing and very bad.
He said: "A very bad performance, it was embarrassing, and we have to take the blame.The derby was a tremendous blow. I see a team and this must make me think."
"We lost the way, today was a match of suffering and I saw that we are losing our defensive cover. We do not find our play, there was no fluidity and composure.
"Instead of looking forward, we went back, after Cutrone's goal it seemed like we could do it, but overall it did not go well, the match was dominated by Betis."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@PandeyKaus)
Go to comments