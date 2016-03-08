Rino Gattuso: 'It was an embarrassing performance'

Gattuso deluso Milan
25 October at 22:55
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has labelled the rossoneri's 2-1 loss at the hands of Real Betis as an 'embarrassing performance' and described it to be 'very bad'.

The rossoneri conceded at the half hour through Antonio Sanabria and later conceded a second through Giovani Lo Celso. Patrick Cutrone did pull one back late in the game, but it was only a consolation, as Samu Castillejo was sent off in stoppage time.

Gattuso was recently talking to Sky Sports in the post-game press conference and he said that the performance against Betis was embarrassing and very bad.

He said: "A very bad performance, it was embarrassing, and we have to take the blame.The derby was a tremendous blow. I see a team and this must make me think."

"We lost the way, today was a match of suffering and I saw that we are losing our defensive cover. We do not find our play, there was no fluidity and composure.

"Instead of looking forward, we went back, after Cutrone's goal it seemed like we could do it, but overall it did not go well, the match was dominated by Betis."

For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@PandeyKaus)

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.