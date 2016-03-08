Rivaldo pushes Neymar to Juve: 'It would be great for CR7'

21 August at 21:45
Former Brazilian star Rivaldo spoke to Betfair about the future of his compatriot Neymar, whose future at PSG is uncertain, with the player likely to leave in the ongoing transfer market. Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly the most serious suitors but in the last couple of days, Juventus has also emerged as a possible destination for the superstar.

"It would be very interesting to see Neymar playing alongside Ronaldo. I think it would be great for Cristiano to have him by his side and the Brazilian would help him throughout the season with goals and assists," he said.

"I imagine them combining in a spectacular and brilliant way together and Neymar could help the team, sharing some responsibilities that, at the moment, are all only Ronaldo's at the moment. The Bianconeri have only one star, so Neymar would be a beneficial move for the club as well as his potential teammates," Rivaldo added.

