River Plate midfielder would 'like to player for Inter'

The future of Exequiel Palacio is not yet decided, that is the view his agent Renato Corsi.



According to FcInternews.it, Corsi said, "Purchased by Real? No. We have no definitive agreement with the Blanco’s. We have had many meetings with them, but the negotiation has not closed. We were about to finish, but then, precisely because of this tiny fracture in the fibula we could not. And now the subject has become quite cold, let's see, but I can tell you that I know for sure that the directors of the Inter are interested in the player. "



ON ZANETTI - "Pupi called me when we were negotiating Palacios transfer to Real Madrid, I was delighted, partly because I told him that both I and the player would be honoured that Ezequiel could possibly sign for Inter ".





"Differences between Real and Inter? No. Zanetti is our compatriot. We talk about a great person. Then today at Inter there are Lautaro and also Icardi. And I imagine in Milan he would play. Of course, it should show its value, but I really believe it would fall together on the pitch.



“He is young, we wait for you to recover. He is only 20 years old. But I repeat that he would like a lot to play for the Nerazzurri. And I add that without this forced stop he would be summoned for the Copa America. Too bad for the injury suffered, who knows what will decide Scaloni.



“15 million euros is what Real Madrid would have paid a little more, to ease the farewell to the footballer's River. As I said before with the Blanco’s it was almost all done. But then the injury stopped everything. They would like to wait to see the complete recovery of my client. But if we do not have to decide to act, we will look around."

