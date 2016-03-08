River Plate starlet to become first Real Madrid signing in January
14 November at 13:00Ezequiel Palacios will become the first signing of Real Madrid in the next winter market, as reported by Marca. The agreement with River Plate and the Argentine midfielder is a fact and the contract will be made public as soon as the Copa Libertadores final finishesMarca
Palacios will be a Real Madrid player until June 30, 2024. With the arrival of the Argentine, Real Madrid continue with its policy of incorporating young talent. However, at 20 years old, he has already played in almost 40 matches in the Argentinian top tier division. He has also already debuted with the national team and has been decisive in his team's Copa Libertadores campaign.
The price of the Palacios operation will be over 20 million euros. River Plate attempted to prolong the players stay at the club, but its leaders already know Madrid's intention to turn the 20-year-old into the first signing of the January transfer market.
Go to comments