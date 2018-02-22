Rizzoli: Orsato didn’t officiate Inter-Juve in the way we’d expect from quality referee
28 May at 16:15Daniele Orsato was the match official between the Serie A clash between Juventus and Inter clash and the refereeing of the match was not of high quality, according to referee designator Nicola Rizzoli.
“I prefer not to talk about individual incidents because it would only create controversy,” Rizzoli told Radio Crc.
“I’m interested in clarifying so people understand when VAR can intervene. The fact is that the referee applies a disciplinary decision, that doesn’t mean VAR can’t intervene and so it’s not correct to say that after the referee’s decision VAR is out of the game.
“If there are clear situations that endanger the safety of an opponent, then VAR can intervene Orsato is and remains one of the best Italian and European referees, there’s no doubt about his quality.
“There’s no guilty conscience, but anyone can make mistakes. He wasn’t assigned another Serie A game because he already had commitments abroad, and on the last day of the season he had his sons’ communion.
“Everyone make mistakes, and then we can say that he didn’t officiate Inter-Juventus in the way we’d expect from a referee of his quality.
“That said, where there are errors and incidents which we can improve we do so, then some games and incidents create more noise than others.”
