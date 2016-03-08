Rizzoli reveals hilarious conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo
18 August at 16:40Nicola Rizzoli is the former referee of the Serie A and the current manager of VAR team. During his career as the referee, he has come across several top quality players while officiating matches in Italy.
Nicola Rizzoli has also officiated matches of the European competitions, both at the club and country level. This means it is no surprise that Nicola Rizzoli came across Cristiano Ronaldo when he was in action for Portugal and he shared a funny incident.
"I have directed so many times, once at the Europeans I did not assign an advantage from the edge of the area on an important action for Portugal and Ronaldo approached me between first and second time saying: 'I do not want to be advantaged from the edge of the area, for me to pull a penalty from the edge is almost like a penalty,” Nicola Rizzoli spoke these words to Tuttosport, as quoted by ilbianconero.com.
