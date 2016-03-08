Robben: I wasn't sure about Bayern, but it's the best move I ever made
23 August at 10:30Arjen Robben claims that moving to Bayern was the best move he’s ever made.
The Dutch star joined the Bavarians from Real Madrid, at a time when it looked like his injuries could get the better of what was a brilliant career.
Instead, the former Chelsea and PSV man rebounded, winning a Champions League title in 2013 thanks to a late winner and reverting to the form seen in London.
Rather than wind down, his fortunes seemed to skyrocket, the famed diver remaining a thorn in the side of defenders all over the continent, as well as on the international stage.
The scorer of 138 goals in his 10 seasons with the German champions, Robben admitted to the club’s official page that he didn’t think he’d initially last at the Allianz Arena.
“No, I don't think so – but then again, yes. I'm always a realist, and I know the world of football is fast-moving. It could have been different.”
“Then Bayern approached me and I made the decision. I was skeptical at the beginning, I didn't know whether it was the right decision. I can now say: it was the best decision in my career.”
