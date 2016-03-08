Robert Pires: 'Sarri has done wonderful things but will not be Chelsea boss next season...'

Former Arsenal and France legend Robert Pires has spoken to BwinNews about Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea's Italian head coach who has come under fire in recent weeks for his questionable leadership decisions and heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City. Speaking about Sarri, Pires said:"It's a very strange situation and it's strange how the coaches are treated - Sarri is a really good coach and he's done wonderful things with Napoli, but I do not think we'll see him again on the Blues bench next year. I think Zidane would be perfect for Chelsea, he's a winner and a warrior, he knows how to keep the locker room under control and how to treat football players. He has achieved great successes in the Champions League and this is crucial for the London club."Sarri's days as Chelsea coach may be numbered but the club appear reluctant to let Sarri go before the end of the season and will likely stick with the Italian until May at the earliest.

