Roberto Baggio picks Inter duo as most promising Italian starlets

Italian legend Roberto Baggio gave an extensive interview to the Corriere dello Sport about several topics:



'Best Italian talents? Sensi and Barella. Chiesa is also phenomenal, just like Tonali​.



'Which current coach would I like to train under? ​Conte. I know him and he has important qualities. The coach's job is suitable for him because he is a hammer and lives on football.



'Mancini? ​He took an Italy in difficulty and helped it grow, he has been really good.



'Pioli at Milan? ​He has everything to make the team come out of this situation.



'Dybala? ​It has incredible qualities but unfortunately those who hold that role are taken and challenged.



'Sarri? ​He has always done well everywhere even when he was leading smaller teams. With him Juve is well placed.'