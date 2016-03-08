Roberto Baggio picks Inter duo as most promising Italian starlets
13 October at 10:15Italian legend Roberto Baggio gave an extensive interview to the Corriere dello Sport about several topics:
'Best Italian talents? Sensi and Barella. Chiesa is also phenomenal, just like Tonali.
'Which current coach would I like to train under? Conte. I know him and he has important qualities. The coach's job is suitable for him because he is a hammer and lives on football.
'Mancini? He took an Italy in difficulty and helped it grow, he has been really good.
'Pioli at Milan? He has everything to make the team come out of this situation.
'Dybala? It has incredible qualities but unfortunately those who hold that role are taken and challenged.
'Sarri? He has always done well everywhere even when he was leading smaller teams. With him Juve is well placed.'
Go to comments