Roberto Carlos: 'Vinicius Jr will become a superstar'
13 October at 18:00Vinicius Jr is one of the brightest Brazilian stars towards the future and everyone at Real Madrid knows this very well. The 18-year-old has also gained recognition from former left-back Roberto Carlos, who is currently a commentator of Real Madrid's official TV channel.
"Vinicius will be a superstar, but he has to be given time because he is still very young. He is getting a lot of experience at Real Madrid," he said.
"It might seem that he is ready to play in the first team, but for the moment he is going through the affiliated teams. I am sure that in a few years he will be demonstrating the great promise he is," Roberto Carlos added.
Vinicius started off the season at the Real Madrid Castilla team, scoring 3 goals and assisting 1 in 4 matches in the third tier league of Spanish football. The former Flamengo player has also debuted for the senior side against Atletico Madrid as well as featured in the Los Blancos loss against Alaves.
