Italy coach Roberto Mancini claims Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the Serie A is great for Juventus and the league."It's great for Juve and the League. You always learn from champions and our young players, who are already around the Nazionale, can only improve by having the chance to face him," Roberto Mancini said."Someone like him is a blessing for Serie A, and I hope it's the first in a long list. It's the fact mediocre foreign players are brought into the League that isn't good, not world class players."