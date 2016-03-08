Roberto Mancini: Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing is great for Juve and Serie A
26 July at 16:50Italy coach Roberto Mancini claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Serie A is great for Juventus and the league.
“It’s great for Juve and the League. You always learn from champions and our young players, who are already around the Nazionale, can only improve by having the chance to face him,” Roberto Mancini said.
“Someone like him is a blessing for Serie A, and I hope it’s the first in a long list. It’s the fact mediocre foreign players are brought into the League that isn’t good, not world class players.”
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments