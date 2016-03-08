Italy coach Roberto Mancini has opened the door for Gianluigi Buffon to return to the national team.The 40 year old goalkeeper has already left Juventus and is reportedly close to joining Paris St Germain. He is likely to play for two more years at the club level, but rejected to be part of June squad for the international friendlies.“We won’t have big problems with the goalkeepers, in every sense. The lads are all good and I have another couple of goalkeepers in mind. We’ll consider all players who are fit and playing well, but we also have to think about the future,” Mancini said on Radio Rai Uno.“If someone is fit and in good form when the time comes then I don’t see why they wouldn’t be called. Experienced players can help this young national team. I’m sure my goalkeepers are all starters, including [Gigio] Donnarumma and [Mattia] Perin.“I’m sure they’ll all play at their respective clubs, and I alternated between them to get to know them better. It’s one thing to watch them from outside, quite another to see them on the pitch.”