Roberto Mancini reveals reason behind Mario Balotelli Italy snub
01 June at 15:15Speaking in anticipation of Italy's European qualifiers against Bosnia and Greece, head coach Roberto Mancini spoke on several topics, including Antonio Conte's arrival at Inter, as well as the reason behind Mario Balotelli's snub.
"Greece are technically strong and even Bosnia will not be easy. This is an important moment, we have two tasks: to win almost always to raise our position in the ranking, and always win to be qualified for the European Championship. All the games will be like this, these are games against the two teams that at the moment could bring us difficulties in qualification.
"Balotelli? I do not enter into the merits of his two statements, I talked to him and I explained to him. His sentences certainly weren't aimed at me. Given the qualities he has, it will depend on him. He knows he shouldn't be left out and punctually expelled: he knows very well that it is his fault: he doesn't play 100%, he is content to play at a lower level and he knows it's not good.
"Conte? There could also be an oversight like that of Inter and Juventus. And all that is happening. The profession can take you anywhere. If you have decided this you will have thought well. There is not a good climate, it is sport and the fans go to the stadium to have fun."
