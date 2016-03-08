Roberto Mancini speaks on Zaniolo, Chiesa and Balotelli

04 February at 14:40
Italian national team head coach Roberto Mancini delivered a press conference today, in which he spoke about his last squad list that was revealed during last week - as well as several important and young players worth discussing - such as Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, Roma's Zaniolo and new Marseille signing Mario Balotelli. 

"Zaniolo? I called him because I had followed him at the U19 European Championships, we liked him, just like Tonali. Maybe we knew he could be a player for the future, Di Francesco was good and he had courage. Game after game, if you play in Roma as he is doing, you can also play for the National team. His growth has been very fast and unpredictable.

"Balotelli? We all follow, we do not lose sight of anyone, Mario is part of the group, it depends on him.

"Chiesa? He still has few games in Serie A, he has to gain experience, he has technical and physical qualities and he will have to work seriously, like Zaniolo. To Enrico, before Christmas, I had said to tell Federico to score more. This is important for an offensive winger."

