Robin Olsen: 'I want to make everyone forget about Alisson'
27 October at 21:55AS Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen has revealed that he wants the giallorossi fans to forget about Alisson by showing his value to the club.
Olsen impressed for Sweden in the FIFA World Cup and that helped him earn a move to Roma this past summer, as the club looked to replace the departed Alisson, who had joined Premier League giants Liverpool for a then world record fee for a goalkeeper.
Olsen though, believes that he wants to make sure that people forget about Alisson by performing well for the club.
The Swede told Viasat: "Alisson is fantastic, there was a lot of pressure around me and, above all, at the beginning, there have been many comparisons.
"But I want to show my value. The pressure is still there, but there would have been anybody who had come to Alisson's place. An extraordinary goalkeeper sold for a record number, it is normal that comparisons have been made.
"In Serie A there are many good teams, but I dream of winning the Scudetto with Roma. The environment is incredible, especially the fans. There are players who become legends, Rome has them, but I want to do well as anyone in my place."
