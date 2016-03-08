Robinho reveals truth on collapsed Chelsea move and AC Milan transfer

Former AC Milan and Manchester City ace Robinho has spoken to four Four Two revealing why his transfer to Chelsea from Real Madrid collapsed and how he joined AC Milan in summer 2010.



“AC Milan’s former president Adriano Galliani told me that it was Zlatan who recommended they sign me. He had respect from the board, having just signed there from Barça, which was when Galliani told him there was the chance of also getting me, too. According to Galliani, Zlatan then said, “Go and bring him, he’s a phenomenon, we’re going to work well together and score the goals the team needs.” He used to joke with me, saying, “You are here today because of me.”



Robinho swapped Real Madrid with Manchester City in 2008 even if he had already agreed to join Chelsea instead: “Real Madrid’s pride lead me to Man City. My target was to join Chelsea and Scolari had told me that I could make the difference there. But Real Madrid didn’t like the fact that Chelsea had already sold t-shirts with my name before the deal was done and negotiations between the two clubs collapsed. In addition to that, unlikely Chelsea, Man City were not playing the Champions League at that time.”

