Rocco Commisso: 'No one is like me, Juventus always winning is bad..'
26 August at 20:55Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has said that Juventus always winning the league is bad for Italian football.
Fiorentina are still pushing for some late buys in the summer transfer window after having signed Franck Ribery, Erick Pulgar, Milan Badelj, Pol Lirola and Kevin Prince-Boateng.
In an interview that Rocco gave to La Repubblica, he said: "Of the twenty presidents who are in Italy, there is none like me. I like this system: if you do well, go ahead, if you hurt you go down.
"I know they will criticize me, especially the Juventus players, but it is not good for Italian football that a team always wins."
Fiorentina are still being linked with moves. Reports have said that they're interested in Manchester United's Fred and they are close to signing Rodrigo de Paul. Sporting winger Raphinha has also been heavily linked, with Liverpool's Bobby Duncan also potentially on the radar.
Vincenzo Montella's men got off to a losing, yet promising start at the weekend, though. They lost 4-3 at home to Napoli in a very entertaining affair.
