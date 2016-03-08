Rocco Commisso to proceed with Milan purchase “on my terms”
27 June at 23:45After indications yesterday that Rocco Commisso’s purchase of AC Milan had fallen through, with Yonghong Li wishing to keep 25-30% of the club, rather than the initially suggested 25-30%, apparently the move is still on the cards.
Speaking on the matter, Commisso said that the deal will continue “but only on my terms and I would never accept being a minority shareholder.”
Telling America Oggi, Commisso said the following:
“The negotiations to buy Milan continue, despite the difficulty in communication due to the constant presence of an emissary. This, in my view, damages the foundations of the rapport of trust that must exist in a complex, but clear, context like the one we have currently. I will close the contract, but only on my terms. Let it be clear, first of all I need to have a binding agreement. I would never accept being a minority shareholder. The club must be mine, because I think I can run it well and take it back to its golden days.”
This all comes as UEFA announce their decision to suspend AC Milan from European tournaments for 2 years (1 season) – meaning the Milan-based club will miss out on next season’s Europa League.
Milan will appeal the decision and we await to see what happens on this front.
