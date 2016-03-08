Rocco Commisso vows to keep best talent at Fiorentina
09 September at 13:20Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso has vowed to keep the best talent at the club in order to win something big in the coming years.
The 69-year-old expressed those views in an interview with Sky Sports where he also made his intentions clear that he didn’t buy La Viola for monetary purpose.
“I did not buy Fiorentina to make money,” said Commisso. “I did it because I want to win something and I know to win something, we have to have our best player with us. To be honest we don’t have that many great players, but the ones we do, we will do all in our power to keep them at the club.”
Talking about the future of star winger Federico Chiesa, Commisso said: “I said earlier this year I wish I he [Chiesa] would stay for another season but honestly I would like him to stay even further.”
