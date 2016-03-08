Rocco Commisso vows to keep best talent at Fiorentina

09 September at 13:20
Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso has vowed to keep the best talent at the club in order to win something big in the coming years.

The 69-year-old expressed those views in an interview with Sky Sports where he also made his intentions clear that he didn’t buy La Viola for monetary purpose.

“I did not buy Fiorentina to make money,” said Commisso. “I did it because I want to win something and I know to win something, we have to have our best player with us. To be honest we don’t have that many great players, but the ones we do, we will do all in our power to keep them at the club.”

Talking about the future of star winger Federico Chiesa, Commisso said: “I said earlier this year I wish I he [Chiesa] would stay for another season but honestly I would like him to stay even further.”

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.