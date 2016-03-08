Rodri set to choose Manchester City over Bayern as agreement nears
21 June at 14:01Atletico Madrid Rodri has reportedly agreed to sign for Manchester City, turning down German giants Bayern Munich in the process. The central midfielder had a €70m release clause in his contract, and both clubs were hapy to pay that fee in order to seal a move for the 22 year-old, but in the end it was Manchester City that convinced the player of the project they were offering, according to German publication Kicker.
Rdori only rejoined Atletico last summer, having left the club as a youngster in 2013, when he joined Villareal. Atletico are set to make a tidy profit on his sale having only paid €20m plus €5m in bonuses for him.
He is set to become Manchester City’s record signing, eclipsing the €68m fee they paid Leicester for Riyad Mahrez last summer, and is being seen as the heir for 34 year old Fernandinho in Pep Guardiola’s side.
