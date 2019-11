Rodriguez likely to leave Milan in January

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s full-back Ricardo Rodriguez is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of young Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy have now decided to part ways with the 27-year-old in order to generate funds which will be then used to sign league rivals Juve’s Merih Demiral in the mid-season transfer window.Rodriguez has been at Milan since the summer of 2017 when he moved from German Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.Since then, the former FC Zürich’s full-back has represented his current club in 92 matches in all competition where he has scored four goals and provided five assists.