Rodriguez likely to leave Milan in January
28 November at 12:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s full-back Ricardo Rodriguez is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of young Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy have now decided to part ways with the 27-year-old in order to generate funds which will be then used to sign league rivals Juve’s Merih Demiral in the mid-season transfer window.
Rodriguez has been at Milan since the summer of 2017 when he moved from German Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.
Since then, the former FC Zürich’s full-back has represented his current club in 92 matches in all competition where he has scored four goals and provided five assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments