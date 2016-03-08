Rodriguez: 'Piatek and Paqueta have quality, I hope they continue like this'
01 March at 21:45AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to the club's official TV channel and spoke about the upcoming matchup against Sassuolo as well as other matters.
"Milan-Sassulo will be a difficult match. They play very well and are compact in the defence but they come to the San Siro and we are very strong at home. We have to win to stay on top of the standings.
"Paqueta and Piatek? I have a good relationship with both of them with, as with all my teammates. They have arrived and have done well right away. They have quality and I hope they will continue like this.
"I am fine in Milan, I know the city better and I'm fine. The secret behind our defence? The secret is to work, to do it together, from the goalkeeper to the striker.
"If we are in the derby climate? No, let's think match by match. Now Sassuolo, then Chievo and only after these two commitments we will think about Inter," Rodriguez concluded.
