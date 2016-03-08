Rodriguez set to leave AC Milan in €6m permanent deal: the details
29 January at 20:40Ricardo Rodriguez will be the new full-back of PSV. After treating Van Aanholt of Crystal Palace, the Dutch club chose to focus on the Swiss international. In fact, they have reached an agreement with AC Milan and the player.
Now, only the medical tests and contract signing is missing. In other words, no Napoli for Rodriguez, who was heavily linked with the Partenopei after his move to Fenerbahce fell through. Instead, contacts with the PSV intensified today which eventually resulted in the total agreement with Milan.
The formula is a paid loan of €1m plus an obligation to buy at €5m. As mentioned, the deal has been agreed on and the full-back could arrive in the Netherlands already tomorrow. In other words, Milan continue their clean-out this transfer window.
It remains to be seen who they will bring in to replace the former Wolfsburg man, as Theo Hernandez can't be the only option for the left-hand side.
