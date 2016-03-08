Rodriguez: 'We've forgotten Udinese, we have to show how good we are'
31 August at 17:35AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed that they have forgotten about whatever happened for the side in their first game of the season.
The Swiss full-back was involved in last week's defeat to Udinese for Milan, who lost 1-0. But with a game at home against newly-promoted Brescia now approaching, Rodriguez is confident about a result.
In an interview that the full-back gave to Milan TV, he spoke about the defeat and the next game.
He said: "We worked very well, hard. We lost the first game, we did some things well and others bad, but we have already forgotten Udinese, today it is a very important match.
"Brescia won the first day, we did not. Today it is very important, we are in front of our fans, we have to show that we are a good team, when we win the games everything is always good, when you do not win it is so and so we always work hard so that everyone comes to see the game, which is beautiful for us."
