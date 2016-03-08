Rodwell to undergo medical ahead of Roma move

25 October at 11:20
England midfielder Jack Rodwell will undergo medical assessment on Friday ahead of his proposed move to Italian Serie A giants AS Roma.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract with the Championship club Blackburn Rovers came to an end in the summer of 2019.

If the deal will go through, Rodwell will become the second England international at the club after defender Chris Smalling who is currently on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Manchester United.

