Rogerio agent: ‘He wants to star for Juve’
15 September at 11:30Brazilian defender Rogerio left Sassuolo to join Juventus as a youth player back in 2016, before spending last season back on loan at Sassuolo and the same once again this season. The 20-year-old has been capped at Brazilian U20 level and will be looking to eventually break through into the main national team.
Speaking to IlBianconero.com, Rogerio’s agent, Vinicius Prates, spoke on several topics, including his aims for the future with Juventus:
“Rogério is very well physically, his level of visibility has increased in recent games and is proving his worth. He has all the potential to improve and will do it gradually at a time, without haste. At Sassuolo he is happy and with the new coach De Zerbi gets along well. He is a coach who likes to propose good football and he has adapted very well to this new style.
“Sassuolo will present itself to the challenge with Juventus in a good position in the standings, get in good shape at this important event and Rogério will defend the colours of this club. He will do his best to try and get a positive result against Juventus. The motivations are there, because he wants to play with the Bianconeri in the future. And I'm sure he will not feel the excitement of playing for the first time at Allianz Stadium against the likes of Ronaldo, he is a very serious professional from all points of view.
“Now it's early to know what will happen in January or June. Rogério wants to give his best with this shirt.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments