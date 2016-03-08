Roma 1-4 Napoli: Player ratings, Verdi inspires Napoli to a fine away victory, as Roma crumble in front of their own fans

Napoli took advantage of an extremely lacklustre Roma side, who looked anything but a team fighting for Champions League qualification as they crashed to only their second home defeat of the season.



Napoli came flying out of the blocks in the first half and were ahead after only 2 minutes. Verdi drove past a couple of challenges before lifting a ball through for Milik who controlled it sensationally, spinning the defender in the process and fired past Olsen at his near post. Napoli went on to dominate the first half, but somehow found themselves going into half-time level. Meret was penalised for a clumsy dive at the feet of Schick and Perotti converted the penalty with the last kick of the first half.



Napoli continued their dominance into the second half and went back ahead 5 minutes after the break when Callejon found himself in space on the byline and fired a cross low to the back post that Olsen should have cut out but didn’t, and Mertens couldn’t miss from two yards out. Napoli went 3-1 up following an incisive breakaway goal. Fabian carried the ball down the right hand side and Napoli completely overloaded Roma in the middle. Fabian was able to pick out Verdi and he rolled it past Olsen with ease. Roma rallied late on, and almost pulled one back when N’Zonzi reacted first to Meret parrying Cristante’s rasping long range effort, but he wasn’t able to direct his header and it came back off the bar.



Napoli’s fourth goal pretty much summed up Roma’s performance, when Younes was given unbelievable time and space in the box as all Roma’s defenders stood and watched as he shot and picked up the rebound off Olsen before calmly placing his second shot into the net. As much as this will go down as a great win for Napoli, it shows the problems Roma face as they look completely bereft of confidence and organisation.





Napoli Ratings:



Meret –5.5 – Gave away a penalty for a clumsy tackle on Schick. Needs to cut out these errors that have crept into his game in recent weeks.



Hysaj –7 - Defended well all game, without being overly troubled. Didn’t get forward a great deal, but when he did he looked dangerous and combined well with Callejon.



Maksimovic –7 – Looked solid and dependable in defence, and was impressive in the air, but in truth, as with the rest of the Napoli defence he wasn’t properly tested by the Roma frontline.



Koulibaly –7.5 – Another terrific performance from him today. Threw himself into every challenge and looked so composed on the ball. The heartbeat of the Napoli defence.

Rui – 7 - Got forward well but final ball was often lacking. Dealt with anything that Roma mustered down his flank with ease.



Callejon – 8 – Worked very hard and kept Kolarov pinned back in his own half for much of the game. Produced a fine assist for the second Napoli goal when he fired a cross to the back post for Mertens to tap in.



Allan – 7 - A typically combative performance, him and Fabian completely overran the Roma midfield, and showed more desire than their counterparts. He provided a protective shield for the defence, and did the simple things well all game.



Fabian – 8 – Produced a majestic performance in the middle of the park. He led the breakaway for Napoli’s third goal which he picked up the assist for. Always found himself in space, and looked creative going forward.



Verdi – 8.5 – Produced potentially his best performance in a Napoli shirt. Made a great driving run and then lofted a through ball for Milik’s goal. He then missed a great chance to double the lead midway through the first half, but did get onto the scoresheet when he converted a Napoli break to make it 3-1



Mertens – 8 - Created a glorious chance for Verdi, before he scored Napoli’s second with a tap in at the far post to capitalise on an Olsen error. Hobbled off around the hour mark, looked to be more of a precautionary measure than a serious injury.



Milik – 8 - Scored a wonderful opener, when he controlled the ball with a stunning first touch before beating Olsen at the near post. Had a second goal ruled out for offside. Led the line brilliantly, and was a constant danger for the Roma defence.



Ounas (58th min) – 7 - Looked lively coming off the bench as he often does. One run in particular he showed his trickery and was unselfish in feeding Milik, when he could have taken a shot on himself.



Malcuit (68th min) – 6.5 -Solid performance after replacing Hysaj.



Younes (74th min) – 7.5 - Scored Napoli’s fourth goal when he was given the freedom of the Roma defence, when despite having numerous red shirts around him he was allowed to shoot twice from within the six yard box.

