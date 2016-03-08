Roma-AC Milan 2-1 FT, as the rossoneri's crisis continues thanks to Zaniolo...

Roma and AC Milan will face off in the match of the round at the Stadio Olimpico today at 18:00 CEST. Both teams are having a troubling start to their Serie A campaign, with the Rossoneri having already sacked coach Marco Giampaolo and replaced him with Stefano Pioli, while the club from the capital is plagued with injuries, as various stars are out of action, including the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Under or Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



Pioli will look to register his first win on the Milan bench after a shock 2-2 draw at the San Siro against Lecce a week ago. Fonseca's Giallorossi side will also look to improve compared to the last matches, as his team has registered three consecutive draws across all competitions. Who will prevail? Who will drag their team from the crisis? You can find out by following the match live with Calciomercato.com here.