Roma accept Granada offer for Gonalons: report
01 September at 12:14Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have accepted Spanish La Liga outfit Granada CF’s offer for veteran midfielder Maxime Gonalons.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Italian capital in the ongoing transfer window and has attracted interest from number of clubs, both in the country and abroad.
As per Gazzetta.it, the Rome-based club have agreed a season-long loan offer with an option to make the deal permanent for the sum of €4 million with the Spanish club for the former French international.
However, all parties are now waiting for an approval from the player who is taking his time before deciding his own future.
