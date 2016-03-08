Roma have accepted Marseille’s € 23 million bid for Kevin Strootman, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The offer of the Ligue 1 giants include bonuses and the Giallorossi are open to sell the Dutchman.Roma signed several centre midfielders in the summer transfer window: the likes of Javier Pastore, Bryan Cristante and Steven N’Zonzi arrived at the Olimpico while Radja Nainggolan left Roma to join Inter.The Giallorossi are now ready to sell another cornerstone of their midfield but the player is still on two minds and is thinking about the offer of the French club.Strootman will take a decision together with his family but he knows Roma are open to sell him to Marseille.Eusebio Di Francesco will talk to media at 3 pm today and could decide to scratch Strootman from the giallorossi squad list.The Serie A giants will face Atalanta at home tomorrow night in the last game of Serie A matchday 2.