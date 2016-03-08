Roma after AC Milan star following Malcom disaster
26 July at 13:45Roma are now reportedly eyeing a move to sign AC Milan star Suso after their move for Malcom was priced out by Barcelona.
Suso scored AC Milan's only goal during their penalty-shootout loss against Manchester United in their opening International Champions Cup game in Los Angeles.
Sky Italia state that after Barcelona priced them out of a deal to sign Malcom, Roma are now looking to sign Suso, who is valued at 40 million euros for the rossoneri after his release clause of 38 million for foreign clubs expired recently.
Chelsea have also drawn links with Suso.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
