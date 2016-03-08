Roma after another Ajax star
26 July at 14:45Serie A giants Roma have identified a replacement for Malcom and they are now likely to go after signing Ajax winger David Neres.
Malcom was very close to a move to Roma some days ago, but a move for the Brazilian fell through for the giallorossi after Barcelona had offered a higher fee to sign the player. Bordeaux blocked the player's move to Roma and Barcelona have now already announced Malcom's signing.
Corriere dello Sport state that Roma now see David Neres as the ideal alternative for Malcom and feel that he too is a player built in the Malcom-mould.
Roma are desperate to sign a winger this summer, apart from a defensive midfielder. Steven N'Zonzi is being eyed as a defensive midfield target, but the giallorossi feel that Neres is the player that they want as an alternative to his Brazilian compatriot.
