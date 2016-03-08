Roma, agent reveals why Dzeko snubbed Inter

"Inter really wanted him, but we were forced to wait until the last days of the transfer window and we didn't feel that would be a good solution. It should have been closed earlier. So, we came to the conclusion that renewing with Roma was the best solution," he stated.

​Silvano Martina, the agent of Edin Dzeko, spoke to SportItalia about his client's possible move to Inter in the summer, which never materialized as the Bosnian striker ended up renewing his contract with Roma instead.