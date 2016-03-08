Roma agree terms with Liverpool defender: the details

15 August at 18:55
Serie A giants Roma have reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Roma have been heavily linked with many central defenders this summer, despite having already signed Gianluca Mancini from Champions League debutants Atalanta this summer. Toby Alderweireld and Daniele Rugani were other names that were linked.

Sky Italia now claim that the giallorossi have agreed personal terms with Lovren and are ready to sign the player on an initial loan deal with the option of buying him permanently if he ends up playing a certain number of games in his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

They also claimed that it is likely Liverpool accept the fee of 25 million euros and would be willing to let the FIFA World Cup finalist of 2018 go.

The defender wasn't included in Liverpool's squad for the UEFA Super Cup yesterday, as the Reds triumphed over Chelsea on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time. He also didn't feature for them in their Premier League opener against Norwich last Friday.

 

