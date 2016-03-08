Roma, agreement reached with Veretout: the figures of the deal
16 July at 19:30It looks like Roma will get their hands on Jordan Veretout, thus beating AC Milan in the race for the French midfielder. This afternoon, a long summit took place between the player's agent, Mario Giuffredi, and the Giallorossi's sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi.
During the meeting, the contract offer was raised, which led to Giufreddi accepting the deal: Veretout will sign a five-year deal worth €2.7m plus €300k in bonuses, an offer which convinced the midfielder, who initially wanted to join Milan.
However, unlike Roma, the Rossoneri failed to reach an agreement with Fiorentina as they refused to up their offer. Instead, the Giallorossi reached an agreement in principle with Fiorentina, after offering €19m plus €2m in bonuses to the Tuscan club.
A few details are missing, but Veretout is now one step away from completing his move to Roma, expected in the capital in the coming days.
