Roma ahead of Milan for Veretout, 2 names a possibility in defence

01 July at 23:49

During the day the president of Cagliari, Giulini, spoke about the possibility of Barella's joining Roma, they have also been busy in strengthening other areas.
 
According to Sky Sports, Roma are aware the player has his heart set on Roma and has therefore scouted other options.
 
The Giallorossi have expressed their interest for Veretout, and the capital club are now ahead of Milan in the race for the Frenchman.
 
Asides from Vertout, Roma also have yes on both Mancini from Atalanta and Bartra from Real Betis in defence.
 
 
 

