Roma, Ajax star remains a target but Giallorossi are not the only ones interested

Roma was one step away from signing Hakim Ziyech, under Monchi's reign, but the decisive move was never made when it was possible. CalcioMercato.com can now report that Ziyech remains a target, but a deal has now become more difficult. However, the Ajax winger, who has scored 6 goals and 15 assists so far this season, is now ready to be a protagonist on the market again.



There are three clubs interested in Ziyech. In Italy, the Giallorossi continue to monitor him, but they are not the only ones. Napoli also follows the progress and performance of the player born in 1993, who is now finally ready for the big move. Ziyech is not a priority for Napoli now, but he is a player that they’re monitoring. Milan is also monitoring Ziyech’s situation.



There is, however, a club that is serious more serious about him than the others: Tottenham. Spurs, who will greet Eriksen goodbye in the summer, want to bring quality to their midfield, and Lorenzo Pellegrini and Hakim Ziyech are in their sights. That they could have been teammates at Roma, and now they may find themselves, side by side, in the Premier League.

@MaaxiAngelo